Joyce Lou Abraham BEDFORD--Joyce Lou Abraham, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 12, 2020. Born Aug. 31, 1943, to James William Ashmore and Virginia "Jenny" Welch Ashmore in Washington, Pa., Joyce moved to Texas as a young woman, where she met and married her one true love, Albert Abraham. They remained married until his passing 24 years ago. She spent her life taking care of her family, as well as thousands of children as a beloved "lunch lady" for H-E-B_ schools, where she retired after more than 30 years. To everyone else she was Mom, Nana, "Aunt Joyce" or friend. She loved her little dog, Zoey, and was known to share her meals with her a little too often. She also enjoyed bird watching, and spending time with friends, playing cards, sharing a meal and an ice cold beer. Joyce was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Albert D. Abraham; as well as a brother, Eddie Ashmore. SURVIVORS: include her daughter, Karissa Eckrich; son-in-law, Andrew Eckrich; grandson, Jacob Eckrich and his wife, Katharine; granddaughter, Makayla Eckrich; brother, James William Ashmore II and wife, Anita; nieces and nephews; and many friends. MEMORIAL: A memorial will be planned in the future when things are a little safer. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation, or Veteran's Foundation.