Joyce Marie Kane Warhurst FORT WORTH--Joyce Marie Kane Warhurst of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m Saturday in Mount Olivet Cemetery for family and friends. Joyce was born in Mobile, Ala., Sept. 20, 1935. She graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile. She received a math degree from Montevallo Girls College in Alabama. Joyce worked at NASA in Huntsville, Ala. She received a pharmacy degree from Auburn University and was a business owner operator of Rexall Pharmacy in Mobile, Ala., with husband, Robert J. Warhurst. Joyce had a daughter, Cynthia L. Warhurst Ellis, born in 1959 in Mobile, Ala., and a son, Christopher P. Warhurst born in 1968 in Fort Worth, Texas. SURVIVORS: Joyce is survived by her daughter, Cynthia; son, Christopher; brother, Joseph C. Kane; lifelong devoted friend, Laurine (Boots) Connolly; and her grandchildren, Ashley Marie Gaston Marquez, Caleb Matthew Warhurst and Grace Elizabeth Warhurst.