Joyce Marie McDonald EULESS -- Joyce Marie McDonald, 69, transitioned from time into eternity on Sunday, June 9, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors, 4000 Miller Ave, Fort Worth , Tx 76119 Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. You may visit Joyce McDonald from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Gregory W. Spencer and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Damion & Kelli McDonald of Euless, Texas, two grandsons Grayson Allen and Ian McDonald of Euless, Texas, and one sister, Janice Farmer; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 14, 2019