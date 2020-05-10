Joyce Pegram Jones MEMPHIS, TENN.--Joyce Pegram Jones, 94, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. Joyce grew up in Bay City, Texas, and Boerne, Texas. She graduated from University of Texas at Austin and married attorney Scranton Jones. They settled in Fort Worth where they raised their family. Joyce and Scranton divorced in 1974 ,and Joyce moved back to the Pegram family home in Boerne. She later lived in San Antonio before moving to Memphis in 2010 when her health declined. Joyce had a lively mind, good sense of humor, and a warm heart. She enjoyed music, theater, reading, and learning new things. She was a wonderful mother whose daughters cherished her. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Allison Jones (James Drummond) of Memphis and Julie Jones Armstrong of Boerne; grandchildren, Herman Armstrong (Stephenie), Wilson Armstrong and Art Armstrong of Fort Worth, Matt Simonton of Phoenix, Ariz., Mary Greer Simonton Gorman (Peter) of Washington, D.C.; great-grandchild, Tyler Armstrong; and nine beloved nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Boerne, Texas, at a date when it is safe to gather. MEMORIALS: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Alzheimer's Association or charity of choice.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.