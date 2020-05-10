Joyce Pegram Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Pegram Jones MEMPHIS, TENN.--Joyce Pegram Jones, 94, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. Joyce grew up in Bay City, Texas, and Boerne, Texas. She graduated from University of Texas at Austin and married attorney Scranton Jones. They settled in Fort Worth where they raised their family. Joyce and Scranton divorced in 1974 ,and Joyce moved back to the Pegram family home in Boerne. She later lived in San Antonio before moving to Memphis in 2010 when her health declined. Joyce had a lively mind, good sense of humor, and a warm heart. She enjoyed music, theater, reading, and learning new things. She was a wonderful mother whose daughters cherished her. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Allison Jones (James Drummond) of Memphis and Julie Jones Armstrong of Boerne; grandchildren, Herman Armstrong (Stephenie), Wilson Armstrong and Art Armstrong of Fort Worth, Matt Simonton of Phoenix, Ariz., Mary Greer Simonton Gorman (Peter) of Washington, D.C.; great-grandchild, Tyler Armstrong; and nine beloved nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Boerne, Texas, at a date when it is safe to gather. MEMORIALS: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Alzheimer's Association or charity of choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
Condolences to the family. Im sure a wonderful lady will be sorely missed. Id like to say, as friend of Julies and the rest of the family, just remember...a rose grows beyond the wall. Blessings to you all.
RayE.
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved