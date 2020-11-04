Joyce Ponder

June 4, 1939 - October 30, 2020

Keller, Texas - Joyce June Ponder, 81, loving mother and grandmother passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, in Keller after a brave battle with Stage IV lung and brain cancer.

Joyce was born June 4, 1939, in Humphrey, Arkansas to Sarah and Jack Peacock. She married Thomas "Bud" Ponder on December 7, 1956, and they were together for 60 years until his death in 2017.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tommy and Johnny Cox. Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Barry Ponder and wife Melissa of Fort Worth, Danny Ponder and wife Sherry of Haslet, grandson, Preston Ponder of Lake Worth, granddaughter, Kerrie Tyler of Haslet, sister-in-law, Sylvia Cox of Stuttgart, Arkansas, aunt June Shirley of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, and many other relatives and friends.

As her sons were getting ready to graduate from high school, Joyce was graduating from Tarrant County Junior College with an Associate Degree in Applied Science. She became a Physical Therapy Assistant in May of 1978. She loved to go fishing and late in life discovered a hidden talent for painting beautiful pictures. She also baked the best chocolate cream pies! Her faith in God was unwavering and she was a proud and active member of Northeast Baptist Church in Keller where she taught Sunday school for many years to the children in Master Clubs.

Joyce was "Joyous" and was a "Joy" to be around. She was an Angel on Earth and has earned her new wings in Heaven.





