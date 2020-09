Joyce Rebecca Powell

February 23, 1934 - September 28, 2020

Grapevine, Texas - Joyce Rebecca Powell, 86, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Bedford.

Graveside: 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, at Parkdale Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.

Joyce was born on February 23, 1934 in Mayfield, Kentucky to Robert Alexander Hale Jr. an Opal Ozment Hale. An Arlington resident since 1961, she was an active member of First Christian Church in Arlington.

Joyce was a member of D.A.R. and Arlington Woman's Club. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveling.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Claude Powell on July 24, 2018; her parents; and a great-grandson, Christian Bishop in 2020.

Survivors: Daughters, Susan Fisher and husband, Michael, Diane Corrigan and husband, Keith, and Annette Powell; grandchildren, Eric, Michelle, John, Ryan, and Nicole; and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Melody.







