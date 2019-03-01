Home

Joyce Reimers Schultz ARLINGTON -- Joyce Reimers Schultz, 85, of Arlington, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Greenwood-Arlington Chapel. Interment: Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Comfort Dog Ministry at www. ComfortDogsFortWorth.com Joyce was born on July 4, 1933, and grew up in Smithville, Texas. She married Charles Allen Schultz on Nov. 2, 1952. They had three children, Cynthia, Bradley and Amy. She was a graduate of Texas Wesleyan University and was a teacher at Arlington High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Al, and her son, Brad. SURVIVORS: Joyce is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Gray and Amy Scully; grandchildren, Amber Via, Glen Johnson, Amanda Scully, Melinda Scully and Anna Scully; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Harrison, Kara and Michelle; and sisters, Joan Smelser and Elizabeth Null.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019
