Jozelle Tarrant Mackey ARLINGTON--Jozelle "Jo" Tarrant Mackey passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at the age of 91. But she would have been the first to tell you that she didn't feel like she was THAT old. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, in Arlington, Texas. Family visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, also at Moore Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SafeHaven of Tarrant County. Born in LaRue, Texas, on Nov. 16, 1927, Jo was raised there on a farm. She and Tommy married in 1946, and she was married to the love of her life for 53 years. Jo worked at Sanger-Harris for many years, but her true passion was taking care of her family. Her perfectly-seasoned cast iron skillet fried up thousands of pieces of chicken and tons of potatoes for Sunday dinners, and she enjoyed passing her talents and recipes on to the next generations. Jo was an avid gardener and also a member of The Arlington Quilters' Guild. She created countless incredible quilts and blankets for her family and friends to cherish, along with numerous quilts for children at local hospitals. Jo was preceded in death by husband, Thomas "Tommy" Mackey; son, Gary Mackey; her parents, Verna and Imer Tarrant; siblings, Rachel Ford, Lester Tarrant, Inez Luckey, Geneva Carnley; and twin sister, Othell Powell. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughters, Linda Broome and Kathy White; sons-in-law, Robert Broome and Ronald White; grandchildren, Adam White, Kevin Broome, Simbry Wedemeyer, and David Broome, and their spouses, Keith Wedemeyer and Stephanie Broome. Also left behind are great-grandchildren, and the joys of her later life, Micah, Tanner, Nolan, Claire, Chase, Lauren, and Jacob. Jo always reveled in watching the children play and be themselves and never once missed an opportunity to spoil a grandchild or great-grandkid, no matter their age, claiming the right by declaring "because I'm the boss." Not a single person disagreed.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019