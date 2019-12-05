|
J.R. JOHNSTON GRAPEVINE--J.R. Johnston, 66, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away from a brief battle of cancer on Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home in Grapevine surrounded by his family. SERVICE: Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Graveside Service: 3 p.m. Monday, December 9, at Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. J.R. was born September 21, 1953 in Fort Worth, Texas to George Wallace and Betty Ruth Johnston. He married Felicia Ann Dumesnil on June 12, 1981. He worked at Texas Fence Supply, A.R. Norton then retired from his business J.R. Construction. He enjoyed being outside, listening to old country music and having a cold Budweiser. J.R. is preceded in death by his parents, George and Betty Johnston, his son, Greg Johnston and brother, Tommy Johnston. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Felicia and daughter, Shelli Jones and spouse, Matt and grandson, Tristan. Son, Trent Johnston and four grandsons, Austin, Clay, Greg and Ty. Siblings, Betty, Richard, Jack, Frances and Sue.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2019