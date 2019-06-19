J.T. Brannen AZLE--J.T. Brannen, 93, of Azle passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home with family gathered around. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, Biggers Funeral Home Chapel, 6100 Azle Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76135. Interment follows in Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Biggers Funeral Home. J.T. was born Dec. 31, 1925, in St. Cloud, Fla., to Joseph Walton Brannen and Sudie Mae Bateman Brannen. J.T. was a painter by trade. He worked hard and owned two service stations, rent houses, and a real estate company. J.T. loved to go on hunting trips and raised Appaloosa horses. He was always on a tractor mowing 15 acres taking care of the home place where he cared for animals and had a huge garden. J.T. loved to travel and go to Las Vegas. He was dedicated to Reno and Azle, having supported auctions for various fund raisers, he even offered his home for community projects. He was very civic minded. He was a member of the Golden Gloves, but, most of all, J.T. loved his family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. J.T. was preceded in death by his mother and father, J.W. and Sudie; brothers, Delbert, Elbert, and Junior; his wife of 27 years, Donna Loleta Brannen; wife of 26 years, Dollie Fay Brannen; his stepson, Larry Wood. SURVIVORS: J.T. is survived by his children, Elaine Tubbleville and husband, Mark, Bill Brannen and wife, Charlotte, Marshall Brannen and wife, Sue; stepsons, George Robertson, Woody Wood and wife, Wanda; grandchildren, Robert Burns and wife, Crisie, Tammy Cornstubble, Cody Brannen, and Stacy Brannen Grizzard; stepgrandchildren, Brian Wood, Steve Wood, Brittany Sanders, Brad Wood and wife, Annie, Brandon Wood, Jennifer Wood, Lauren Bell and husband, Elijah, Thomas O'Gorman and wife, Lisa, and Kelley Phillips; great-grandchildren, Auston, Kyla, Tazlee, Kacie, McKenzy, Justice, Rico, Bryson, Javyn, Zachery, Austin, Gaige, Miranda, Justin, Kaleb, and Garrett; sister, Wanda Eldridge; and many nieces and nephews.



