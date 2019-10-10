|
JT Dickenson ALEDO -- JT Dickenson was born February 25, 1930 to John Errett and Lexie Dickenson of Melissa, Texas. He passed from this world Oct. 7, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund or the Humane Society of North Texas. JT worked in his Dad's general merchandise store from the age of five, delivered milk before school and groceries after class. At the age of 11 he got his driver's license and delivered groceries to the rural customers. JT played both basketball and football for McKinney Boyd High and received a football scholarship to Baylor University. Within a month of graduating from Baylor in 1951 he married the love of his life Frances Walling, received his commission into the USAF as a second lieutenant and he and Frances began their journey of a lifetime. A Korean War veteran, JT served in the military for eight years, achieving the rank of Captain. In 1956 he received his MBA from the University of Texas. In 1959 JT and Frances moved to Fort Worth to raise their family and JT was offered a position at General Dynamics. In his 15-year career with GD he had the opportunity to be a part of the team that developed the F-16 prototype. He was very proud to be a part of a project that became such a successful part of General Dynamics and Fort Worth history. In 1974, JT left General Dynamics for a position with Justin Boot Company. Eventually JT became the President of Justin Boot Company, then COO of Justin Industries and finally the CEO of Justin Industries before his retirement in 2000. After retirement, JT was honored to serve as the President of the Justin Foundation. JT also participated on several Boards for companies in the Fort Worth area, was on the Executive Committee for the Southwestern Exposition and Live Stock Show and was a member of the Jewel Charity Ball. Even with his busy work schedule, JT was always involved with family. He and Frances raised three children, went to countless ballgames and school events and he had the patience to drive his family on countless Colorado vacations to trout fishwhat an amazing dad. JT also loved to mow, and as he did in all aspects of his life, he gave 100 percent. In the 1960's, JT mowed ballfields at University Little League, earning him the position of President. Eventually in his mowing career, he and Frances lived on 35 acres which he tirelessly kept without help until the age of 87. JT was also an avid gardener. He raised a huge vegetable garden and supplied friends and family with tomatoes, cucumbers and three years ago a bounty of cantaloupe147 to be exact. JT was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; his parents, Errett and Lexie; and his two brothers, Edwin and Russell. SURVIVORS: his children, Mark and wife, Sally, Paul and Annette; three grandchildren, Errett and wife, Larisa, Frank and wife, Courtney and Megan Hood and husband, Ross; and one great-grandchild, Charlotte Hood. Dad, you said keep this short but a life led with integrity and hard work has to be honored. We love you and miss you always, give Mom a kiss from us. Mark, Paul and Annette
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019