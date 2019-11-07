|
JT Molder BENBROOK--JT Molder, 87, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Benbrook. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Western Hills Church of Christ, 8800 Chapin Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76116. Per JT's wishes, his ashes will be buried in the Cedar Vale, Kan., cemetery alongside other family members. JT was born March 31, 1932, in Hunt County, Texas, the youngest of 11 children born to Lige and Callie Griffin Molder. He graduated from Commerce, Texas High School in 1949 and Arlington State College in 1969, with a Bachelor of Science and Electrical Engineering Degree. JT was a member of Epsilon Nu Gamma and Phi Kappa Theta Society. He was in the first graduating class after Arlington State became a four-year college. JT served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956 where he was an electrical instrument trainer. He worked for Convair as a co-op student while attending college. JT retired from Lockheed Martin on Nov. 1, 1993, after 27 years. He retired as a project manager in the Systems Integration Laboratory. JT was a faithful member of the Western Hills Church of Christ. JT was preceded in death by his parents; his 10 brothers and sisters; and his stepdaughter, Martha Moxon. SURVIVORS: JT is survived by his wife, Patricia Molder; stepson, Timothy Moxon; granddaughters, Amanda McReynolds, Chrissy Cain, Jennifer Molder and Rachel Davis; great-grandchildren, Ally, Cutter, Cambree, Raylee, Natalie, Madison and Dominic; daughter, Kem Lively; son, Jem Molder; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019