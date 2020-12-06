Juan Cruz

March 22, 1989 - October 1, 2020

Sandy, Oregon - Juan Cruz, 31, passed away October 1, 2020. He was born March 22, 1989 in Fort Worth, Texas. He is a graduate of Dunbar High School Class of '07. He was born and raised in Texas, but could easily call Welches, Oregon as his second home. He worked various jobs, throughout his career as a chief, worked on cellular towers etc. Those who knew Juan can best describe him as mischievous, helpful, down to earth, caring, and very sarcastic person.

He was a good friend, son and brother. He lived his life to the fullest no doubt about that. Juan is survived by his parents Amelia and Benjamin Sr.; his brothers Miguel, Ben, and Martin. Along with aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews that he loved very much.





