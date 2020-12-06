1/1
Juan Cruz
1989 - 2020
Juan Cruz
March 22, 1989 - October 1, 2020
Sandy, Oregon - Juan Cruz, 31, passed away October 1, 2020. He was born March 22, 1989 in Fort Worth, Texas. He is a graduate of Dunbar High School Class of '07. He was born and raised in Texas, but could easily call Welches, Oregon as his second home. He worked various jobs, throughout his career as a chief, worked on cellular towers etc. Those who knew Juan can best describe him as mischievous, helpful, down to earth, caring, and very sarcastic person.
He was a good friend, son and brother. He lived his life to the fullest no doubt about that. Juan is survived by his parents Amelia and Benjamin Sr.; his brothers Miguel, Ben, and Martin. Along with aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews that he loved very much.


Published in Star-Telegram from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandy Funeral Home - Sandy
39551 Pleasant Street
Sandy, OR 97055
(503) 668-6015
