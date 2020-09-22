Juan Meza

May 7, 1970 - September 11, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Juan aka John Meza (JR) 50 years old. Passed away, went home to his heavenly heaven to join Jesus Christ our Savior and his loving Mom Cecilia Trevino on Friday Sept. 11, 2020.

We will be hosting a Celebration of John's life on Saturday Sept 26, 2020 2PM - 6PM at The Pan American Golf Association 2131 N Commerce St, Fort Worth, TX 76164

John Meza was born to John Meza Sr. and Cecilia Ann Trevino on May 7, 1970 in Fort Worth, TX

John spent many of his years working in the technical field, very intelligent man with his knowledge on computers.

He enjoyed spending time riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and has a big heart for his dogs Jax, Shadow, and Teddy.

John oh-so loved his family and friends, he spent countless of hours enjoying the company of everyone around him. He loved listening to music and a having a few drinks with lots of great conversations. He always made all of us smile when he was around. John will be greatly missed.

Survivors: Wife, Emily Meza; Sons, Nicholas Meza, Johnny Meza, Anthony Meza, Cruz Gomez and Harrison Meza; Father, John Meza; Sister; Cynthia Meza, and brother-in-lay Dominic Tijerina; nieces Alexis and Alexis Rosales, nephew, Christian Rosales. Cousin Rick Meza married to Amy Meza. numerous of Aunts, Uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends.





