Juana (Juanita) Hidalgo

June 24, 1922 - November 8, 2019

Arlington, Texas - Juana Cordón V. de Hidalgo, 97, of Prairie Village, Kansas and Arlington, Texas, died at home on November 8, 2019, five days after receiving the Pancreatic Cancer diagnosis. Juanita is survived by her daughters Rita H. Carrolla of Arlington, Texas; Sonia L. Whiteaker (Jim), of Overland Park, Kansas. Grandson Greg M. Garvin (Elizabeth) of Denver, Colorado; Granddaughter Danielle C. Krauter (Mark) of Colleyville, Texas; four great grandchildren and nieces and nephews in Guatemala, Central America. Juanita was the last surviving link to four ancestral generations on both branches of the family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Héctor A. Hidalgo Cruz, who died in 1999; and, by her son-in-law Anthony C. Carrolla in 2019. Her siblings: Arturo, Mina and Rafa preceded her in death as well.

Juanita was born in Guatemala, where she grew up, was educated and married. Guatemala was her home until 1961, when she emigrated to the United States, with her husband and daughters. They settled in Kansas City, MO, and were welcomed with friendship by the community as well as a letter from the City's Chamber of Commerce.

While Juanita's life in Guatemala had revolved around her family, in the U.S., she went to work outside the home, spending the next 28 years of her life working with the Mercedarian Nuns. Their mission was to provide residential care for the elderly and to house single foreign-born young women, who were in the U.S., studying in area colleges and universities.

Juanita's poised demeanor belied her sense of humor and competitive spirit. When playing card games with her family, Canasta or Liverpool Rummy, she was in it to win. Horseback riding, music and travel were her delights. With a good eye for color and design, she always looked beautiful in her simplicity. Juanita beamed with pride upon earning her U.S. Citizenship and her State of Kansas Driver's License.

In 1999, after the death of her husband, Juanita moved to Arlington, Texas, where she lived at Fox Run Estates, an independent living retirement community, until a year before her death when she lived with her daughter and son-in-law. Juanita walked in beauty, doing good when and where she could. She received a citation and a medal for selflessness and kindness from her son-in-law. People loved her.

On the first-year anniversary of her death, Juanita's cremated remains will be committed into a columbarium crypt, where she will rest at the side of her beloved husband. Due to the Corona Virus restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held later.

Her family and friends mourn her death.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store