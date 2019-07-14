|
Juanita "Janie" Arwine BENBROOK--Juanita "Janie" Arwine was born Nov. 8, 1947, in Lubbock, Texas, to the late Florencio and Maria Olivarez Juarez. She passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, at the age of 71 years. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home Chapel in Hurst followed by interment in Arwine Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home. Janie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved son, Jason Alan Arwine. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Roger Arwine of Benbrook, Texas; daughter, Lesli Yoakum and husband, James, of Friendswood, Texas; granddaughter, Ayla Goodin; sisters, Yolanda Maskarinec and husband, David, of Irving, Texas, and Lena Moss and husband, David, of Frisco, Texas; nephews, Craig (wife, Lina) and Tyler (wife, Macie); and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019