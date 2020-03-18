|
|
Juanita D. Purvey FORT WORTH--Juanita D. Purvey, 80, departed this earthly life on Thursday, March 12, 2020. WAKE: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E Loop 820 S, Fort Worth. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at New Canaan Baptist Church, 3661 Anderson, 359 C.R., Palestine, Texas, 75803. SURVIVORS: Husband, Artis Purvey; children, Alvin Dudley, Patrick Dudley, Patrice Purvey, Adrienne Purvey Foster; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with two on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020