Juanita Delores Armstead Bassett
Juanita Delores Armstead Bassett FORT WORTH -- Juanita Delores Armstead Bassett, 97, entered rest May 24, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Beth-Eden Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger Street. Visitation: 1-6:00 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Social distancing and facial coverings will be strictly enforced. Juanita Armstead Bassett was born May 3, 1923. in Eufaula, OK. She was a founding member of Beth-Eden Baptist Church, serving faithfully more than seventy-six years. Her husband, John Bassett , sons, Bellphil, Reginald and Gary; granddaughter, Kimberly, and great-granddaughter Pamela Juanice all preceded her in death. SURVIVORS: Son, Ronnie (Rhonda); Daughter, Pamela Bassett; Grandchildren, Ronnie Jr., John, Karea (Eric), Regina, Karmen (Jabari), Cedric, Heather (Derrick), Ryan and Corey; sixteen great-grandchildren; other family members and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 28, 2020.
