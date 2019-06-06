Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris-Bates Funeral Home
1700 Evans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 926-6263
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Greer-Rigsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Gwendolyn Greer-Rigsby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juanita Gwendolyn Greer-Rigsby Obituary
Juanita Gwendolyn Greer- Rigsby FORT WORTH -- Juanita Gwendolyn Greer- Rigsby, 87 passed away Thurs, May 30, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Sat June 8, Carter Metropolitan C.M.E. Church 4601 Wichita St. Visitation: 12 to 8 p.m., Fri at the Morris -Bates Mortuary, 1700 Evans Ave, Wake 7 to 8 p.m. Burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. She was a member of the Carter Metropolitan C.M.E. Church. She was the Director at the United Community Centers for 34 years. SURVIVORS: 5 children, Victor Askew, Cedric Grays (Carlotta), Byron Grays, Burnis Grays and Joyce Jackson (LaVal); 8 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now