Juanita Gwendolyn Greer- Rigsby FORT WORTH -- Juanita Gwendolyn Greer- Rigsby, 87 passed away Thurs, May 30, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Sat June 8, Carter Metropolitan C.M.E. Church 4601 Wichita St. Visitation: 12 to 8 p.m., Fri at the Morris -Bates Mortuary, 1700 Evans Ave, Wake 7 to 8 p.m. Burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. She was a member of the Carter Metropolitan C.M.E. Church. She was the Director at the United Community Centers for 34 years. SURVIVORS: 5 children, Victor Askew, Cedric Grays (Carlotta), Byron Grays, Burnis Grays and Joyce Jackson (LaVal); 8 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 6, 2019