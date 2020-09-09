Juanita M. Yates

November 8, 1923 - September 5, 2020

Fort Worth, TX - Juanita M. Yates, age 96, passed away on September 5, 2020. She was born November 8, 1923 in Bowie, TX to Ernest and Grace Bowling.

Family will receive friends and family on September 10, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. The graveside and burial service will follow at Pella Cemetery in Alvord, TX on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to Christ's Haven for Children at info@christhaven.org or mailed to 4200 Keller-Haslet Rd., Keller, TX 76244.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Yates, after 56 years of marriage. She was also preceded by her six brothers and two sisters.

Juanita is survived by her daughter, Trena Chaffin and husband, Bud Chafffin; grandson, Darin Chaffin and his wife, Krista Chaffin, of Austin, TX; granddaughter, Lisa Johnson, and her husband, Arden Johnson, of Gainesville, TX; great-grandchildren, Austin Chaffin and his wife, Maggie Meadows, Hillary Chaffin and her husband, Price Ferchill, and Allison Hyde; great-great-granddaughter, Caroline Hyde; as well as several loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Cindy Johnson of Cindy's Promise and the caregivers that provided a wonderful home for Juanita these last 10 years.







