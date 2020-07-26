Juanita Mae Price ARLINGTON--Juanita Mae Price, 78, went to be with our Heavenly Father Sunday, July 19, 2020, due to Huntington's disease. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Family and friends are invited to attend the celebration of her life at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Pkwy., Arlington, Texas, 76013. Nita was born July 23, 1941, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Pearl Bernice "Kitty" Thompson and Ralph Edward Martin Sr. She met and married the love her life, Richard Earl Price, on June 30, 1962; they were married by her grandfather and married for 58 years. She and her husband relocated to Arlington due to his career. A resident of Arlington since 1971, she was an active member of First Presbyterian Church for 50 years. She was the original wedding coordinator; she along with her husband founded the Family Living Sunday School class. She loved her Arlington community and devoted 60 years of service to Beta Sigma Phi. She volunteered at the local food pantry and served as the historian for the Arlington City Council. She loved to entertain and organize social gatherings for her friends, she was the perfect hostess. She and her husband were known for their annual Christmas party. Nita was loved by many; she was a loving wife, wonderful mother and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Nita is survived by her brother, Dr. Kenneth Martin, and preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Ralph Edward Martin Jr. SURVIVORS: Husband, Richard Earl Price; children, Scott Price and wife, Joy, Suzanne Parker Price, and Steve Price and wife, Lori; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Price; brother, Kenneth Martin and wife, Cathi; grandchildren, Breanna Price, Brendon Price, Mason Price, Olivia Price, Austin Cockrell; and four great-grandchildren.