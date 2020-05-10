Juanita Poteet Shannon FORT WORTH -- Juanita Poteet Shannon passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, while battling a fractured pelvis and after being hospitalized at Baylor/All Saints hospital, following a fall at Trinity Terrace where she resided for the past 10 years. SERVICE: Private graveside services were held for family and friends at Greenwood Memorial Park earlier this week. MEMORIALS: Remembrances may be given to The Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 East Lancaster, Fort Worth, Texas 76103. She was well-known as one of the first and premier ladies in banking, beginning her career at West Side State Bank in 1950, later The Bank of Fort Worth and then becoming Senior Vice President of Camp Bowie Bank and retiring with that title from Summit National Bank after an illustrious banking career in 1996. She was born in St. Louis, Mo. in 1930 and having an unbelievable singing voice, wanted to travel with the big bands of that era until her parents talked her out of it. She furthered her singing aspirations later in the choir at Arlington Heights Methodist Church. Juanita married Curtis June Shannon in 1963 and kept his books as owner of Superior Swimming Pools while furthering her career as a banker. Married some 45 years, Curtis passed away in 2008. They resided in Monticello and both were very active in the community, and she was a well-known leader and teacher in the Junior Achievement program. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Melissa Poteet of Fort Worth; step-son, David Shannon of Calif.; grandchildren, Jenifer Baez, Deryck Bogart and his wife, Lisa, and Paige Murtha Botticelli and her husband, Ralph; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.