Juanita Rose Bradley BOULDER, COLO.--Juanita Rose Bradley, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Lucas Funeral Home, 1601 Main St., Keller, Texas. Born Aug. 29, 1936, in Chicago, Ill., Juanita attended St. Gregory's Catholic High School where she played basketball, volleyball, softball, was a cheerleader, newspaper editor and the secretary for the senior class. She studied speech and drama at Mundelein and Wright College. Throughout her life, Juanita was active in dance, music and theater and was an accomplished pianist. She taught catechism, piano lessons and was a Girl Scout leader. She married Ron Winters in 1956 in Chicago and had six children from that union, which ended in 1980. She moved to Topeka, Kan., in the early '70s, continuing as a homemaker, then working as an administrative assistant for the Sheriff's Department and the Shawnee County Courthouse. She married Richard Bradley in 1996 then moved to Fort Worth, Texas, retiring in her 60s. They played tennis, bowled in leagues, and attended many Westie dog shows. After Dick's passing in 2018, Juanita moved to Boulder, Colo. SURVIVORS: She is survived by five children and five grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020