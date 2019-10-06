|
Juanita Rose Fenoglio FORT WORTH--Juanita Rose Fenoglio peacefully followed her Guardian Angel to heaven, surrounded by family, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. CATHOLIC FUNERAL SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson and Cole Funeral Home. Burial: 1 p.m. in Montague Catholic Cemetery. Rosary: 7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a visitation until 9 p.m., at Thompson's Harveson and Cole. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Catholic Charities of Fort Worth, 249 Thornhill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76115. Juanita was born Sept. 15, 1929, in Montague, Texas. She was raised on the farm with her mom, dad and seven siblings. Her Montague upbringing, knowledge, work ethic and love were shared with all who knew her. Juanita/Mother/Mimi was a devout Catholic, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her example lives on through her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Juanita raised three boys in a small house in south Fort Worth and was totally involved in their activities. This included anything and everything happening at St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School and Nolan Catholic High School, such as church, baseball, football, basketball, carnivals, and scouts. Once the youngest son was enrolled at St. Mary's, she worked nights at Sears and then as a medical receptionist in several local doctor's offices ... anything she could do to help out with the family budget. Her support and attention later followed her boys to Texas A&M. Mom was at every Aggie football game and Corps of Cadets function. After her three sons graduated, she admitted that she didn't even like football at all. Another example of her love and devotion to her sons. We are so grateful to God for sharing her with us, allowing us to learn from her about devotion to faith, family and friends . . . a perfect role model for us. Losing Mom/Juanita is so very difficult for family and friends, but we know she is with God in heaven, free from Alzheimer's and lifelong back pain, enjoying her salvation reward given to her by her faith and trust in Jesus. Juanita was preceded in death by her Mom, Angelina, and Dad, BB; sisters, Lillie and Alma; and brothers, Charlie, Raymond, Willie and Alvin. SURVIVORS: She is survived by Henry, her husband of 72 years; sister, Evalena; along with sons/daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Kerry, Richard and Patty, Michael and Helen. She was the best "Mimi" in the universe to her grandchildren, Gia, Josh, Jenna, Jake, Nathan, Kara, Alyssa, Callie and Angel, always creating time, entertainment and special treats for them. Sleepovers at Mimi and Paw Paw's house were incredible. "Grand-Mimi" was also blessed with 17 great-grandchildren. Juanita was famous for her cooking and always provided healthy, delicious food. Favorites included Italian rice, fried okra, pork chops, turkey and dressing, ham, chocolate pie, salad and the list could go on.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019