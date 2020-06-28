Juanita Ruth Mueller FORT WORTH--Juanita Ruth Mueller died peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Martin, in Fort Worth on Wednesday, June 24 2020. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Moore Funeral Home, Arlington. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Moore Funeral Home, Arlington. Juanita, the oldest child of William H and Ruth Roberts, was born Jan. 22, 1926, in Leesville, La. She met her husband, Harold Mueller, during his pilot training at Barksdale Field in Bossier City during World War II. They were married Oct. 28, 1944. After the war, they started a family and raised five children. Juanita and Harold were members of Rolling Hills CC in Arlington where they enjoyed socializing and playing golf. Juanita will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Harold A Mueller; her mother and father; and her brother, William Roberts Jr. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Onoda and husband, Thomas; daughter, Sandy Michalka and husband, Martin; son, Hal Mueller Jr. and wife, Kathy; son, Tony Mueller; daughter, Margaret Wamsley and husband, Bob; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.