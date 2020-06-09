Juanita Thomas FORT WORTH--Juanita Thomas, an awesome woman of God, slept away peacefully and went to be with her Heavenly Father at the age of 93. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Laurel Land Memorial Park, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76134. Viewing: Juanita's viewing/book signing will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Morris-Bates Funeral Home, 1700 Evans Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76104. SURVIVORS: Juanita's precious memories will be left with her children, Barbara Jackson/Patricia Blackwell; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.