Judie Marie Wauford SAGINAW--Judie Marie Wauford, beloved wife, mother, Mimi, Great-Mimi, and friend, went to be with Jesus on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the age of 77. INTERMENT: A private Christian Burial was held Tuesday, April 7, 2020. MEMORIALS: The family would be honored if you contributed to the in memory of Judie at http://www2.heart.org/goto/judiew Judie was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Crane to the late Cecil and Era Virdell. She worked in insurance claims until she fulfilled her role as a dearly loved stay-at-home mom and Mimi. Judie loved her family and friends fiercely and was always ready to give away a word of encouragement with a smile. Judie was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Virdell. SURVIVORS: Judie is survived by her committed husband of 60 years this May, Jimmie; daughter, Vicki Dennis and husband, Tim; granddaughters, Taylor Davis and husband, Nick, and Spencer and fiance, Blake; great-grandson, Ely Davis; many extended family members; and her very special caretaker and friend, Martina Garcia.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020