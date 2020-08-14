Judith Ann Daley BEDFORD -- (1943-2020) Judy Daley was born Dec. 13, 1943, in Cleveland, Tenn., the only daughter of William and Jewell Poteet and older sister to one sibling, Thomas. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her children, on Aug. 11, 2020, at her longtime home in Bedford, Texas. FUNERAL: A public funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m., at Good Shepherd Catholic Community, 1000 Tinker Rd., Colleyville, Texas. Guests are required to wear masks and adhere to safe distancing before, during and after the service. Guests may also choose to attend remotely through a Facebook Live stream on the Facebook pages @BluebonnetHillsFuneral or @GoodShepherdCatholicCommunityColleyville. More information is available on the church's website, www.gscc.net
. A memorial viewing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the chapel of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home at 5725 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, Texas. Guests are required to wear masks throughout their memorial visit, and are asked to respectfully limit attendance within the room to no more than 15 people at a time, so that safe social distancing can be maintained for Judy's family and friends. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Judy's name to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society
(www.lls.org
). In death, Judy rejoins the great love of her life and husband of five decades, James Patrick Daley. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13, 2014, just three months before his death. Judy remained committed to his memory and the heavenly reunion promised by their deep Catholic faith through her final years as a widow. Caring for her husband and family was the joyous centerpiece of her life. In addition to her family, Judy also served her North Texas community. After starting as a volunteer at Harris Methodist HEB in 1987, she ascended to a full-time position as Volunteer Coordinator for the hospital in 2001. She held the post until her retirement in 2013. Judy took great enjoyment preparing holiday meals for her family, attending school performances by her children and grandchildren, and traveling to favorite destinations such as Las Vegas, Italy and England. She was at her happiest foisting additional snacks upon her brood during backyard pool parties, or shushing laughter and blushing during ribald, margarita-fueled family dinners at Joe T. Garcia's in Fort Worth. She loved her family endlessly, and was endlessly loved in return. After meeting and marrying James Daley in a suburb of Detroit, Judy found her husband's employment as a retail executive required occasional relocation. As a young mother, she established new households for the family in Phoenix, Ariz.; El Paso, Texas; Albuquerque, N.M., and Cypress, Calif., before the couple finally put down lasting roots in Bedford, the family's home since 1983. SURVIVORS: Son, Ken and wife, Jennifer of New Orleans; son, Ron and wife, Stacey of North Richland Hills; and daughter, Karen and husband, James of Bedford. Judy was blessed with seven grandchildren: Eileen of Brooklyn, NY; Jacob of New Orleans; Katherine of Bedford; and Connor, Emma, Sean and Brienna of North Richland Hills.