Judith Ann Dyszkiewicz BEDFORD--Judith Ann Dyszkiewicz, 71, of Bedford, Texas, formerly of South Bend, Ind., passed away at 7:12 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at a Fort Worth, Texas, hospice. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, South Bend, Ind. Burial follows in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation: A private visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020, at Kaniewski's Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Ind. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com or consider posting to Judy's Memorial Facebook Page. Judy was born Feb. 26, 1948, in South Bend, Ind., to Bert and Mary Palatin Dyszkiewicz. During her full and prosperous life, Judy was employed as an IT/advertising consultant with The Associates for 27 years and with GTE-Verizon from 1995-2003. Judy was a 1966 graduate of Riley High School and a 1967 graduate of Porter Business College. Judy had a warm and loving family life full of joy, friends, and an affinity for pets. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her loving brother, Michael "Mikey" who passed in 1997; and her most precious pet, Missy Dyszkiewicz. SURVIVORS: She is survived by Julie Lemons, Blake Seymour, Ryan and Sarah Lemons, Ryan Jordan Lemons (12), Alexander Lemons (10), Saige Lemons (6), and Reese Lemons (1). KANIEWSKI FUNERAL HOMES, INC. South Bend, Ind. 574-277-4444 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 28, 2020