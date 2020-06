Judith Ann Litherland ARLINGTON -- Judith Ann "Judy" Litherland, 82, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Arlington. FUNERAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the funeral home. Interment: Parkdale Cemetery, Arlington. Judy was born on February 2, 1938 in Arlington to Tobe Floyd Smith and Margaret Ernestine Tipton Smith. She graduated from Arlington High School, Class of 1956. She was a business owner and bookkeeper. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Ritchie "Jim" Litherland in 2000; daughter, Janice Annette Litherland in 1960; and son, Jeffrey Ray Litherland in 2005. SURVIVORS: Son, Jimmy R, Litherland and wife, Lynda; daughter, Jana Orrick and husband, Curtis; grandchildren, Joseph Riley Litherland and wife, Jennifer, Jimmy Reid Litherland, Regan Ann Bullock and husband, Joshua, and Judith Annette Orrick; and 6 great-grandchildren.