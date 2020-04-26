|
Judith Ann Marth ARLINGTON - Judith Ann Marth, 73, died April 3, 2020, with her family by her side in Arlington, Texas, after a short illness and a blessed and happy life. SERVICE: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Children's Tumor Foundation in support of research for her granddaughter's NF1 diagnosis. Judith was born September 22, 1946, in Covington, KY to Robert and Angela Steiber. Judy was an airline stewardess for American Airlines based out of Dallas, where she met and married Julius Marth. She later started her own business before taking on the role of office manager, from which she retired. She devoted much of her time and energy to her family, gardening, bridge and politics. Her children were her pride and joy, and her grandchildren were the light of her life. Judy loved her family and friends dearly. SURVIVORS: Mrs. Marth is survived by her husband, Julius Marth; brother, John Francis Steiber; her daughter and spouse, Lainie and John Ereno; her son, Nicholas Marth; and two grandchildren. Judy wishes to thank her wonderful friends and family for the overwhelming support, love and prayers during her last stage of life.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020