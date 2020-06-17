Judith Ann Wise BEDFORD--Judith Ann Wise passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel, Fort Worth. Judy was born in Denison, Texas on Friday, Dec. 24, 1943, the only child of Loyd and Pauline Smith. After graduating from Denison High School in 1962 Judy moved to Oklahoma City for a taste of big city life. Judy was a skilled office worker and throughout her life she worked many jobs, including stints at Levi Strauss, Walmart, American Airlines and others. However, Judy was best known as being the perfect homemaker. Everyone raved about how spotless and welcoming she kept her home. Judy loved to talk with people and never met a stranger. One time after hanging up the telephone after a 30-minute conversation she was asked who she had been talking to. "Oh, it was the wrong number." she exclaimed. SURVIVORS: Loving husband of 20 years, Bill Wise; sons, Brian Simpson and wife, Suzanna of Argyle and Kyle Simpson and wife, Stefanie of Fort Worth; stepson, Jason Wise and wife, Shezana of Irving; stepdaughter, Jennifer Wise Day and husband, Josh of Burleson; stepson, Travis Wise and wife, Valerie of Saginaw; eight grandchildren, Katy Simpson, Addison Simpson, Roman Ramirez, Adam Ramirez, Sydney Day, Kennedy Day, Kaden Wise, and Lily Jane Wise; as well as many life long friends who she cherished deeply.