Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Rehobeth Baptist Church
Arlington, TX
Judith Arlene Patterson

Judith Arlene Patterson BURLESON--Judith Arlene Patterson, 77, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Rehobeth Baptist Church, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Barry is accepting love offerings for the church. Judith was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Ross; sister, Diana Cuellar. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Barry Patterson and wife, Gerrianne, of Burleson, Bryan Patterson of Mansfield; daughter, Kim Patterson of Mansfield; brother, Ronald Ross; sister, Jan Sanchez; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019
