|
|
Judith Arlene Patterson BURLESON--Judith Arlene Patterson, 77, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Rehobeth Baptist Church, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Barry is accepting love offerings for the church. Judith was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Ross; sister, Diana Cuellar. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Barry Patterson and wife, Gerrianne, of Burleson, Bryan Patterson of Mansfield; daughter, Kim Patterson of Mansfield; brother, Ronald Ross; sister, Jan Sanchez; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019