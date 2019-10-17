|
Judith C. Skinner SOUTHLAKE--Our beloved matriarch, Judith C. Skinner, 76, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family and friends Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Please join us in celebrating her life from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 852 W. Bedford Euless Road, Hurst, Texas, 76053. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul UMC, stpaulhurst.org. Judy was born and raised in Washington, D.C., and spent her adult life raising her children in California and Texas. She enjoyed a long career as a legal administrative assistant and in her retirement worked as the much-loved crossing guard at Smithfield Elementary School. First and foremost, Judy was a devoted mother to her son and daughter, Eric Skinner and Laura Rappoport. She was especially proud to be called "Grandma" and dedicated every possible moment to her grandsons, Aaron and Ryan Rappoport. Judy had many cherished friends, with some of those friendships spanning decades. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019