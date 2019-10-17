Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith C. Skinner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith C. Skinner Obituary
Judith C. Skinner SOUTHLAKE--Our beloved matriarch, Judith C. Skinner, 76, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family and friends Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Please join us in celebrating her life from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 852 W. Bedford Euless Road, Hurst, Texas, 76053. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul UMC, stpaulhurst.org. Judy was born and raised in Washington, D.C., and spent her adult life raising her children in California and Texas. She enjoyed a long career as a legal administrative assistant and in her retirement worked as the much-loved crossing guard at Smithfield Elementary School. First and foremost, Judy was a devoted mother to her son and daughter, Eric Skinner and Laura Rappoport. She was especially proud to be called "Grandma" and dedicated every possible moment to her grandsons, Aaron and Ryan Rappoport. Judy had many cherished friends, with some of those friendships spanning decades. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.