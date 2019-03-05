Judith D. Dirks AURORA -- Judith D. Dirks, 78, went to be with her Lord Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Decatur, Texas. SERVICE: Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with burial in Aurora Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Judith was born December 7, 1940 to Harold and Lorene (Smith) Myers in Bethel, Kan.. She married Galen Dirks on February 13, 1981 in Fredonia, Kan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jerry Myers, sister, Delores Stierwalt, and 3 grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband of 38 years, Galen Dirks of Aurora; daughters, Kasey Dumke of Aurora, Lorri Ambrose and husband John of Fort Worth, Tonya Kennedy of Aurora, and Kim Dirks of Hartland, Mich.; sons, Louis Wood and wife Heesuk of Broken Arrow, Okla., Wayne Wood and wife Robin of Saginaw, Martin Dirks and wife Ruby of Fort Worth, Todd Wood of Juno, Ala., Greg Dirks and wife Kay of Colo., and Rex Dirks and husband Jody Booth of Mansfield; 30 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brothers, Lucky and Tim Myers; sisters, Carol Harman, Bonnie Donaldson, and Sharon Hunt; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.



