Judith Dawn Wood ARLINGTON -- Judith Dawn Wood, 81, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; passed away on Sunday June 14, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Thur., June 25, North Chapel Moore Funeral Home, Davis Road. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m., Thurs., June 25, North Chapel at Moore Funeral Home on Davis Road. Judie" was born in England on July 28, 1938, she came to America in 1959 at the age of 21. First to New Jersey until 1960 when she arrived in Texas, where she resided until her passing. SURVIVORS: "Judie" is survived by her husband of 47 years, William "Bill" Wood; daughter, Karen Patterson; three sons, Michael, Steve, and Russell Wood; 9 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. But she will be missed by many more.