Judith Devenport FORT WORTH -- Judith Gay Devenport, 77, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m., Fri., July 31, Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 North Davis Drive, Arlington, TX 76012. Ms. Devenport will lay in state on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12 to 5 p.m. for any one that would like to visit. There will not be a formal visitation. Please use social distancing and masks when visiting. She is preceded in death by her parents, A.C. & Era Devenport; siblings, Arthur (Ossie) Devenport, Gail Dixon, Grace Smith, Jane Devenport and two nephews, Arthur Smith and Bobby Dixon. Please visit Moore's website for a more in depth obituary. SURVIVORS: Judy is survived by her sister-in-law, Dortha Devenport; 7 nieces and nephews: Randy Gideon, Debbie Witherspoon, Gloria Cabibi, Jolanda Wood, George Devenport, James Smith, and Janell Smith; and multiple great and great-great nieces and nephews. She has many close cousins and friends that will miss her dearly.