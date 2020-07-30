1/1
Judith Gay Devenport
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Devenport FORT WORTH -- Judith Gay Devenport, 77, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m., Fri., July 31, Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 North Davis Drive, Arlington, TX 76012. Ms. Devenport will lay in state on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12 to 5 p.m. for any one that would like to visit. There will not be a formal visitation. Please use social distancing and masks when visiting. She is preceded in death by her parents, A.C. & Era Devenport; siblings, Arthur (Ossie) Devenport, Gail Dixon, Grace Smith, Jane Devenport and two nephews, Arthur Smith and Bobby Dixon. Please visit Moore's website for a more in depth obituary. SURVIVORS: Judy is survived by her sister-in-law, Dortha Devenport; 7 nieces and nephews: Randy Gideon, Debbie Witherspoon, Gloria Cabibi, Jolanda Wood, George Devenport, James Smith, and Janell Smith; and multiple great and great-great nieces and nephews. She has many close cousins and friends that will miss her dearly.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved