Judith Lucille Faram Shadle HURST--Juanita Lucille Faram Shadle died at 11:50 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the age of 94. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Shady Oaks Baptist Church, 1336 Cavender Drive, Hurst, Texas, 76053, followed by a reception at the church. Private burial: Bluebonnet Memorial Park, Colleyville, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The , North Texas Chapter, 2630 West Freeway, Suite 100, Fort Worth, TX 76102. The family would like to express its gratitude to caregivers: Hazel Orr, Genesis English, Elizabeth Dumas and Vanessa Smith. Juanita was born in Fort Worth on Sept. 18, 1924, to Earnest Patrick and Lucille Cooke Faram. She married James "Jim" Shadle in 1944, and they lived in Fort Worth where they reared their three children, James, Mark and Nancy. They were longtime members of Beacon Baptist Church. They moved to Hurst in 1964, and became active members in Shady Oaks Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member of the Joy Class. Our beloved mother loved us fiercely, supported us totally, and established a home that was a safe and welcoming place for family and friends in all circumstances. She was the matriarch for the Faram-McDaniel-Shadle families, keeping us together and close. She loved her church and the many lifelong friends she made there and, most of all, she loved her Lord, living a life that served as a Christian model. Her legacy will live on through her legion of grandchildren, grandnieces and grandnephews. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Earnestine Faram; brother, Dick Dee Faram; sister, Doris Jean McDaniel; husband, Jim; and son, Mark. SURVIVORS: Her son, James R Shadle Jr. and wife, Harriett, of Fort Worth; daughter, Nancy Henkell and husband, Dennis, of Hurst; daughter-in-law, Kathy Shadle of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, James "Trey" Shadle III and wife, Marlys, of Cypress, Amy House of San Antonio, Texas, Dan Shadle and wife, Bridget, of Colleyville, Corbett Shadle of Boise, Idaho, Brittani Horne of Hurst; great-grandchildren, Jackson Shadle, James Shadle, William Shadle, Franklin Shadle, Brice Garmes, Ethan Garmes, Alaura Shadle, Cassidy Shadle; and a host of nieces and nephews.



