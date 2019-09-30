Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Mullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Parks Mullen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Parks Mullen Obituary
Judith Parks Mullen BENBROOK--Judith Parks Mullen, 84, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in Memory Gardens Memorial Park, Weatherford, Texas. Open visitation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Judith, "Judy," was born May 16, 1935, in Lexington, Mass., and made Texas her home in 1969. She was a wife, mother, teacher and writer of short stories and poems. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Arthur and Harriett Anna Parks; and her sister, Constance Ann Parks. SURVIVORS: Children, John William Mullen, Elizabeth Mullen Hirschler and husband, Paul; grandchildren, Frances Mae Hirschler, John Aubrey Mullen and Annie Elizabeth Mullen.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.