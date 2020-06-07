Judith Victoria Clevinger
Judith Victoria Clevinger NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Judith Victoria Clevinger, 71, graduated to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Catch The Fire DFW Church, 7601 Precinct Line Road, North Richland Hills, Texas, 76182. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. MEMORIALS: Flowers and donations may be delivered to the church. Judith was born in Chicago, Ill., Jan. 25, 1949, to the late James and Delores Gray. Judith was the loving mother of three children: Julia, Jon, and James Pignatelli. Judith was happily married to the love of her life, Anthony Clevinger, from June 1993 til present. Judie was a respiratory therapist and an ordained minister. In her spare time, she enjoyed making crafts and creating jewelry. She was happiest when loving her family and playing with her dogs. SURVIVORS: Husband, Anthony; children, Julia, Jon and wife, Lauren, and James; stepchildren, Michael and Beth; grandchildren, Cheyenna, Cara, Noah, Roman, Isabella, Riley and Matty; multiple cousins; two nieces; and a nephew.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
