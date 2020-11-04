1/
Judy Ann Wendland
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Ann Wendland
January 24, 1946 - October 29, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Visitation, Thursday 11/5/20 from 5-7 pm at Moore Funeral Home. Funeral Service, will be held at Moore Funeral Home, Friday 11/6/20 at 2:30 pm. She was a founding member of Grace Lutheran Church. Judy was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Lilly Wendland; nephew, Michael Moran. Survivors: sister, Gladys Moran and husband, Marshall; nephew, Randy Moran and wife, Kellie; great nephews, John Moran, Austin Moran, Kenny Moran and wife, Christian, and their children, Bella, and Emmersyn. She will be dearly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Moore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
8172752711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved