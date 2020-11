Judy Ann Wendland

January 24, 1946 - October 29, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Visitation, Thursday 11/5/20 from 5-7 pm at Moore Funeral Home. Funeral Service, will be held at Moore Funeral Home, Friday 11/6/20 at 2:30 pm. She was a founding member of Grace Lutheran Church. Judy was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Lilly Wendland; nephew, Michael Moran. Survivors: sister, Gladys Moran and husband, Marshall; nephew, Randy Moran and wife, Kellie; great nephews, John Moran, Austin Moran, Kenny Moran and wife, Christian, and their children, Bella, and Emmersyn. She will be dearly missed.







