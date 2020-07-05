Judy Carol Chambers Carter Welles FORT WORTH--Judy Carol Chambers Carter Welles passed away quietly on Sunday, June 28, 2020, following a lengthy illness. She was 79 years young. SERVICE: A memorial service of the life of Judy Welles will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Those wishing to make a donation in her honor please consider the Humane Society of Fort Worth, Historic Fort Worth, Inc., The Fort Worth Zoo or The Cherokee Community of North Texas. Blow, blow thou winter wind, and so it did on that bleak midwinter day of December 23 when Judy Chambers was born, the youngest of William and Lillie's four children. As the youngest, she learned quickly how to keep up with her siblings. Judy was proud to say she was a native Fort Worthian and loved everything about Fort Worth. Her love of Fort Worth was made evident when talking about growing up on the south side and riding the bus on Hemphill to shop at the downtown stores, i.e., Leonards, Monnigs, Cox's, the Fair. Or going to the movies at the Worth Theater or the Hollywood. She loved Burnett Park and the big fountain in the center and missed it terribly when it was gone. "We would take a sack lunch to eat in Burnett Park when we went downtown. If it was hot, we would put our feet in the water to cool down before going home on the bus." She spent her school years in the south side neighborhood of Rosemont attending public schools. Judy possessed an abundance of energy and enthusiasm and a natural talent for sports and excelled in her classes at Trimble Tech High School. She played the clarinet and was a majorette in the band. Judy was full of determination to be the very best at whatever she did. She rode horses in the Play Days which was part of her Cherokee Indian genealogy on her father's side. Her enthusiasm was her defining trait. To her marriage to Evert Carter, her two sons, Bret and Todd, were born. As busy as any young mother would be, Judy continued her educational pursuits receiving her Bachelor's degree at Lamar University in Beaumont majoring in speech. She received her Master's degree in English from Texas Woman's University in Denton. However, as a loyal Fort Worthian, she wore her TCU Frog colors proudly and had a closet full of TCU logo shirts, jackets and purple everything. All matched perfectly right down to her shoes, nail polish and a purple streak in her hair. She was also a great fan of the Red Raiders where her son, Bret attended. The Carter family moved to St. Croix and to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Judy taught school at the St. Croix Country Day School and developed a lasting appreciation for the native islanders and their culture. She learned to cook their traditional food and learned how to macrame in their style. She loved the aqua blue water, the white sand beaches and the swaying palm trees. In San Juan she taught English to non-English speakers at the Military Academy. Upon returning to the states and to the Carter Ranch in Alvarado, Judy began her career in the Fort Worth Independent School District as a special education diagnostician and supervisor. In 1981 she married A.J. Welles and settled permanently in Fort Worth. The family size increased significantly as A.J. had four children, Michael, Greg, Chris and Kathy, and four grandchildren. Judy brought them into her loving arms as her own. Judy and A.J. enjoyed entertaining their many friends from both the school district and General Dynamics where A.J. worked after his military service. They had a memorable tour of the Mediterranean visiting Rome, Greece and Turkey and planned to return some day. The arrival of her granddaughter and grandson was something to behold. Judy could not help loving and focusing her devotion and love on Kacey and Rowdy. As both Kacey and Rowdy said, "My Nana loved us very much. Her love for us was boundless. She was passionate about everything we did and encouraged us to do our very best." To her friends, Judy was a faithful and loyal friend and one who truly cared about people. She was compassionate and celebrated life to the fullest. Going out for lunch or hosting her friends from the Fort Worth Woman's Club for Christmas Brunch at the Petroleum Club; sending cards for birthdays and anniversaries; gifts to treasure were all a part of Judy that will be remembered by her dearest friends. Judy was a member of the Woman's Club of Fort Worth, the Petroleum Club, the Fort Worth Retired Teachers. She was a licensed pilot and a past member of the Alvarado Riding Club. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill; sister, "Sis"; and stepgrandson, Matthew Hutchinson. SURVIVORS: Husband, A.J. Welles; sons, Bret Carter (Dede Mitchell) and Todd Carter; stepsons, Michael Welles (Teresa), Chris Welles (Anita) and Greg Welles (Sheri); stepdaughter, Kathy Welles-Flora; grandchildren include, Kacey Carter Dowdy (Kyle), Rowdy Carter (Simone Kingsley), Cora, Valerie, Adam, Shane, Lisa, Cynthia and Brandon Welles; Justin and Stephen Hutchinson; Keneddy and Michael Flora; Daylee and Trinidee Mitchell; great-grandson, Liam; sister, Margie Roach; nephews, Eddie, Kevin and Nick; and niece, Kristen.