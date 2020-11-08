Judy Carolyn Swafford
November 29, 1941 - October 29, 2020
Grand Prairie, Texas - Judy died peacefully at home after battling Alzheimer's and COVID-19, surrounded by family members. Judy was born in Fort Worth, Texas to parents Leroy and Marie Gipson, and graduated from Poly High School in 1959. She married Jim in June of 1961, when they moved to Grand Prairie, Texas. After raising her own children, she was instrumental in helping raise her granddaughter and grandson. Judy's love of golf was well-known among friends and family, and she shared that love with Jim and other family members throughout her life. An avid gardener, she volunteered at the Dallas Arboretum for many years, and enjoyed spending time in her own English garden at home. As a lifelong Grand Prairie resident, Judy was ever-present for husband Jim's many years in the city's civic, social and professional activities. She is survived by her husband, Jim; son Robert and partner Eduardo; daughter Renea and husband Dave; sister June and husband Brad; granddaughter Jane Anne, husband Jerred, great-grandsons Graham and Colby; grandson Johnson Nolen and husband Jonas; sister-in-law Judy and husband Steve; nieces and nephews Angela, Eric, Matt, Drew and Chris; and many great-nephews and -nieces. Preceding her in death were parents Leroy and Marie; brother Robert Leroy; uncles Roy, Nathan and Sam; aunt June Rose; niece Sheli; great grand-nephew Bradley. Please visit Mom's page at www.distinctivelife.com
to leave an online condolence and see photos. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
or American Cancer Society
at cancer.org
.