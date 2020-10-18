Our friendship dates back to the early 50’s. It only grew stronger in the many years that followed. One of Judy’s sayings was “We’re making memories “ and that we did for the next 50 years. Those special friends will stay in your heart forever even after your heart is broken with the loss. Meet you in Heaven, girlfriend. Until then, I’ll keep you safely tucked away in my heart. ❤Jody

Jody Potts

Friend