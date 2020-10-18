Judy Chamy
September 25, 1940 - October 13, 2020
Colleyville, Texas - Judith "Judy" Ann Daniel Chamy, 80, died peacefully at home in Colleyville, TX, on October 13. At the conclusion of her rich and fulfilling journey, she was surrounded by family, who had gathered to shower her with the same pure and giving love she had bestowed upon others her entire life.
A private funeral service will be held Monday at 10am, streamed from Good Shepherd Catholic Community at https://gscc.net/
. Donations are requested to https://lenapope.org/in
lieu of flowers.
Born in Cleburne, TX on September 25, 1940 to Jack and Mildred Ramsey Daniel, Judy was the eldest of three children. She moved to Fort Worth in her twenties and spent many happy years there until moving to Colleyville in 1998.
Judy met the love of her life, Joe Chamy, over coffee in the break room at General Dynamics in Fort Worth. Judy was then a single mother raising two young children, Sam and Paige. She married Joe on August 4, 1972, and they shared 58-plus epic years together, raising two boys, Michael and Adam.
Judy was a tireless worker and exemplary role model. Full of wisdom and empathy, she always made you feel like you were the most important person in the world. Judy used to say "If you do something you love every day, you'll never have to work a day in your life." She took this to heart, always giving 110%, and being the most ever-present and devoted mother and wife imaginable. She showed all around her what it was like to give your heart and soul, and to love life with all you've got, qualities that served her well during a tough battle with cancer in her later years.
Following in the footsteps of her mother Mildred ("Gran" to the family), Judy was a true matriarch and homemaker, her attention to detail and décor matched only by her culinary skills. She mastered not only the Southern comfort food of her youth, but also the Middle Eastern cuisine she learned from Joe's mother Lucy "Sitti" Chamy. This love and care was on display any given Sunday or special gathering. She held court every Christmas Eve, gifting showstopping personalized pieces of herself and her forbears, whether a family cookbook or a lovingly restored heirloom, to her kids and grandkids, including her nephew Daniel Wood, who she helped raise as her own through his late teen years, and his family.
Judy built custom homes with her lifelong friend Camilla Krause for five years in the 1980s, helping develop the mid-cities area early in its growth. In 1995, she realized a dream by converting a business she started with her daughter Paige out of the trunk of her car, into an acclaimed boutique store in Colleyville, Paige's. There Judy worked with her daughter for many happy years, showing her unmatched passion for home accessories and interior home decorating. In later years, she fully committed spiritually to receive Jesus Christ in the Eucharist, formally converting to Catholicism after attending mass for decades, and becoming heavily involved with Good Shepherd in Colleyville.
Judy was preceded in death by parents Jack Daniel and Mildred Ramsey Daniel of Cleburne, Texas, and son John Sterling and daughter Collette Suzanne Chamy. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Joe Chamy, son Sam Pinkerton and wife Charlene, sons Michael Chamy and Adam Chamy and his partner Brad Gallagher, and daughter Paige Floyd. Brother Jackie Daniel, and sister Kayla Daniel. Grandchildren Emily Floyd, Mason Pinkerton, and Thea and Eleanor Chamy. Several nephews including Daniel Wood, his wife Kati, and their children Jackson and Abigail.