Judy Day Jetton BENBROOK--Judy Day Jetton, 70, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with her children by her side after a battle with cancer. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Judy's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
under the Judy Day Jetton Memorial Fund (Memorial ID #12103367). Judy Lynn Day was born in Denton, Texas, to Earlena and Joseph Day on March 20, 1950. She grew up in Fort Worth attending Burton Hill Elementary followed by W.C. Stripling Middle School where she was a cheerleader and a member of the National Junior Honor Society. She moved on to graduate from Arlington Heights High School where she was also a cheerleader, active member of the Daughters of Society (DOS), member of the National Honor Society, title recipient of Football Queen, and nominee and finalist for Most Beautiful. Judy then went on to study accounting, was married and had two children. Judy initially worked as a full-time mother while her children were young and then later worked in the field of accounting and business administration, retiring from Lockheed Martin where she worked for many years.