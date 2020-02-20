|
Judy Diane Bradley PARADISE -- Judy Diane Bradley, Cottondale, 74, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Decatur. SERVICE: 5 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Church of the Living God in Cottondale. Rev. Jack Skidmore will officiate. Judy was born on August 27, 1945 to Floyd and Laverne (Gore) Harmon in Stephenville, Texas. She was united in marriage to James "J.R." Bradley on March 25, 1960 in Gainesville. Judy worked many years in the lawn and garden department at Lowe's Home and Garden in Decatur, best known as our own friendly horticultural expert. She was a member of the Church of the Living God in Cottondale, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Harmon; her beloved husband of 58 years, J.R. Bradley; and her brother, David Harmon. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Jerry Wayne Bradley of Fort Worth, James Scott Bradley and wife Anita of Fort Worth and Jason Micah Bradley and wife Judy Ann of Cottondale; her grandchildren, Afton Meddaugh, James Michael Bradley, Brannon Clark and Jessica Clark; her great grandchildren, Mikey, Aislyn, Milo, Aerie, Meyka, O'Ryan, Solomon, Jasmine and Samantha; her mother, Laverne (Gore) Harmon; her sister, Jo Wilson and husband Billy of Dublin; and a host of friends. Hawkins Funeral Home, Bridgeport 940-683-2211 www.hawkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020