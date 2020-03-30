|
Judy Diane Moore Fields SAGINAW--Judy Diane Moore Fields, 68, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service to honor Judy will be announced at a later date. Judy was born June 28, 1951, to Charles "Sonny" and Faye Moore. She was raised in Diamond Hill and was a proud graduate of North Side High School, class of 1969. Judy was a loving mother to her two boys and a proud and loving "Gigi" to her three grandsons. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Fields; dad, Charles; and brother, Michael Moore. SURVIVORS: Judy is survived by her sons, Dustin and Devin Fields; grandsons, Denim and Diesel Fields, and Nick Sharp; mother, Faye Moore; sister, Gayle Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 30, 2020