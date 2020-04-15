|
Judy Evelyn Bray FORT WORTH--Judy Evelyn Bray, 76, a retired nurse, passed into eternal life to be with our Lord on Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at a hospital in Bedford, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Private graveside service will be held for immediate family only at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Judy was born March 8, 1944, to Rod and Doris Josey in Fort Worth. She married the love of her life, Raymond Bray, on Oct. 30, 1982, and spent over 37 years together as husband and wife. Judy was a very active and devoted member of Victory Baptist Church in Haltom City and was loved and adored by all who knew her. She was also known as "Nanny" to her grandchildren, possessing such a happy, silly, loving and giving personality. She always had a "million" people over during the holidays, so no one would be alone. Anytime a picture was posted to Facebook, she would always comment "beeeeeautiful people! And they're all MINE!!" and no one ever questioned it. Judy had a long fight over the last few weeks, but she's finally resting peacefully in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Judy was preceded in death by both parents, Rod and Doris Josey; and her younger sister, Lura Sue Buschmann. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Raymond Bray of Haltom City; sons, Heath Greenlee and wife, Sandra, of Benbrook, Donnie Greenlee and wife, Laura, of Watauga and Rodney Greenlee of Fort Worth; nieces, Leslee Rovell and husband, Kevin, of Arlington and their children, Dutch, Michael and Audrie, and Kimberlee Bishop and husband, Tim, of Springtown; cousin, Gregg McDaniel and wife, Robyn; sister-in-law, Charlotte Bray and her children, Maddison, Morgan; grandson, Logan; grandchildren, Danielle Greenlee, Annalisa Greenlee, Liliana Greenlee, Joshua Bates, Sierra Greenlee-Boudreaux, James McNeal; and numerous great-grandchildren and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 15, 2020