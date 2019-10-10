|
|
Judy Kay Davidson Jones HURST--Judy Kay Davidson Jones, 75, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at a Plano hospital. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 12, Pemberton Cellars, 3500 Lipan Hwy, Granbury, Texas, 76048. Judy was born July 21, 1944, in Abilene, TX to Sam Elvin Davidson and Lily Duke Davidson. She attended Cooper High School in Abilene and graduated from Richfield High School in Waco, TX in 1962. She married Thomas Dwayne Jones of Waco in 1962 and they had two daughters. She had a rewarding career in the Title business for over 30 years. Judy was a remarkable mother, devoted grandmother and loyal friend. She loved her family and friends deeply and found her greatest joy in spending time with them and staying in touch. She was the life of the party with her easy laugh and willingness to join in the fun. She was always at the ready for the next girl's trip, lunch with ladies or party with her daughters and grandsons. She was a strong woman who raised two daughters on her own and survived breast and kidney cancer. Her strength was an inspiration to many. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Charissa Kay Bounds of Brock, Texas, and Crista Kay Jones of North Richland Hills, Texas; grandsons, Bryson Bounds of Frisco, Texas, Parker Bounds of Brock, Texas, and Aiden Freeman of North Richland Hills, Texas; son-in-law, Stacy Bounds of Brock, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019